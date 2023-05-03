Framework's Repairable Laptops Now Come In An AMD Ryzen Flavor

It's been over a month since Framework confirmed that its new 13-inch modular laptops would — for the first time — be offered with AMD processor options. Alongside two AMD processors, the company also announced three models that use Intel's latest 13th Gen chips.

While Framework shared complete details about the Intel chips in the blog post about the announcement, information about the AMD-powered machines were missing because they had yet to be formally announced by AMD. Now that AMD has officially taken covers off its newest processors, Framework shared a blog post detailing the finer aspects of the new AMD-powered machines.

We now know that Framework's first AMD-powered machines will use two chipsets: namely, the AMD Ryzen 5 7640U, and the Ryzen 7 7840U. The cheaper of the two machines is the one with the Ryzen 5 7640U processor, which boasts 6 CPU cores clocked at a base frequency of 3.5GHz, going up to 4.9GHz.

The pricier Ryzen 7 7840U option gets 8 cores and 16 processing threads. This one has a base clock frequency of 3.3GHz, going up to 5.1GHz under load. Both processor options are based on AMD's newest Zen 4 cores, the company's fastest processor tech yet, and are based on a 4 nm process node.