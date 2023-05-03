Framework's Repairable Laptops Now Come In An AMD Ryzen Flavor
It's been over a month since Framework confirmed that its new 13-inch modular laptops would — for the first time — be offered with AMD processor options. Alongside two AMD processors, the company also announced three models that use Intel's latest 13th Gen chips.
While Framework shared complete details about the Intel chips in the blog post about the announcement, information about the AMD-powered machines were missing because they had yet to be formally announced by AMD. Now that AMD has officially taken covers off its newest processors, Framework shared a blog post detailing the finer aspects of the new AMD-powered machines.
We now know that Framework's first AMD-powered machines will use two chipsets: namely, the AMD Ryzen 5 7640U, and the Ryzen 7 7840U. The cheaper of the two machines is the one with the Ryzen 5 7640U processor, which boasts 6 CPU cores clocked at a base frequency of 3.5GHz, going up to 4.9GHz.
The pricier Ryzen 7 7840U option gets 8 cores and 16 processing threads. This one has a base clock frequency of 3.3GHz, going up to 5.1GHz under load. Both processor options are based on AMD's newest Zen 4 cores, the company's fastest processor tech yet, and are based on a 4 nm process node.
Great graphics performance
Framework also claims great integrated graphics performance with the new AMD-powered 13-inch laptops, thanks to AMD's RDNA3 architecture. While the machines powered by the Ryzen 5 7640U chip feature AMD Radeon 760M graphics with 8 Compute Units, the Ryzen 7 7840U option gets Radeon 780M graphics with 12 Compute Units. Framework also gives consumers the option to use an eGPU thanks to the presence of two USB4 ports on the rear expansion ports.
The Mainboard for these new Ryzen 7040-based systems has also been designed keeping flexibility in mind, Framework claims. This gives consumers options for upgrading their older 11th Gen or 12th Gen Intel Core Framework Laptops to this new Mainboard. Consumers also have the option to use the new Mainboard as a standalone computer by pairing it with a compatible mainboard case. Advanced users even get the option to 3D print their own cases.
Starting today, consumers can preorder these new AMD-powered Framework 13 laptops from the company's website. Deliveries for the machines are expected to commence sometime in Q3 2023, Framework confirmed. As expected of a modular laptop, the new AMD-powered Framework 13 notebooks feature a host of customization options; ranging from removable multi-color bezels, to a comprehensive expansion card ecosystem. Prices for these AMD-powered machines start at $849.