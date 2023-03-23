Framework Reveals 2023 Modular Laptop Lineup, And This Time AMD Is Along For The Ride

Framework — the company known for its modular, easy-to-repair laptops — has been a big proponent of the right-to-repair movement. Since the release of Framework's first modular laptop, the Framework 13, in July 2021, the company has been on a mission to expand its product lineup. In 2022, the company updated the Framework 13 with Intel's 12th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 chips and an upgraded back panel. Almost a year later, Framework has given its entire laptop range a thorough refresh.

The latest products to sport the Framework logo include a refreshed Framework 13 model and a new, larger Framework 16 model. Framework's 2023 refresh also includes a new set of modular kits for its laptops. In addition to these developments, Framework will offer AMD chips as an option to consumers. Until now, all of Framework's laptops were powered by Intel chips.

Adhering to its philosophy of designing products that are in for the long haul, Framework also confirmed that all of its newly-launched, upgraded modules are compatible with older Framework laptops. Among the most notable of these upgrades include a larger 61 Wh battery that offers 11% greater capacity compared to the existing battery. Framework has managed to keep the size of this battery identical to the older battery, owing to which older laptops also have the option to use the updated battery pack.