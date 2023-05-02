Rivian's Latest Update Turns Its EVs Into A 360 Drive Cam

If you want to record a drive just for fun or posterity purposes, the new update allows you to connect a USB-C drive to your Rivian R1T or R1S SUV and download videos directly to the drive for editing or posting from your computer. All of the new features can be tweaked and enabled/disabled in the Gear Guard screen which features the aforementioned cryptid mascot.

In addition to the Gear Guard features, the new update includes a Live 24/7 chat feature with Rivian Customer Service should you need it, plus a service mode that disables certain features of the EV should it be in the shop. You can also now limit the amount your vehicle is charged to. Rivian says this feature can allow the vehicle to stop charging at paid charging stations after it reaches the desired percentage. You can also now schedule charging at your house, so your Rivian doesn't use tons of power during periods of the day when many appliances or other power drains may be in use. Rivian has also added the ability to name your vehicle. A bone-stock Rivian R1T starts at $73,000, so it might as well have a name.