Mazda 3 Carbon Edition: Every Feature You Get Standard (And Does It Have AWD?)

The fourth-generation Mazda3 went into production in 2019, Mazda's vision of a compact family car that didn't sacrifice driving enthusiasm along the way. The Mazda3 Carbon Edition, however, is a much more recent addition to the line-up. Announced in late 2021, and joining the model year 2022 Mazda3, it picked up where similar trims of the Mazda 6, CX-5, and CX-9 left off.

Unlike a limited-edition trim, the Carbon Edition has become a mainstay of the Mazda3 range. Most noticeable is its Polymetal Gray Metallic paint job, the color coming as standard where usually it would be a $395 option on other Mazda3 trims. Matching black metallic wheels are standard, too.

While the looks might suggest otherwise, the Mazda3 2.5 S Carbon Edition doesn't actually get any more power than other cars with Mazda's base engine. It's the familiar 2.5-liter naturally aspirated SKYACTIV-G four-cylinder, with 191 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque, combined with a six-speed automatic transmission. Pricing for the 2023 Mazda3 2.5 S Carbon Edition kicks off at $28,200 (plus $1,065 destination).