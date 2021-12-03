Carbon Edition 2022 Mazda 3 sees the Polymetal Gray trend spread

The 2022 Mazda 3 has a new Carbon Edition trim slotting between the Preferred and Premium models. Available as a hatchback ($27,415 including $1,015 destination) or four-door sedan ($28,415), it features the same Polymetal Gray paint as Carbon Edition models of the outgoing Mazda 6, CX-5, and CX-9. It also gets a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system, black 18-inch alloy wheels, gloss black door mirrors, and red leather upholstery.

The new Mazda 3 Carbon Edition has a naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G four-cylinder engine pumping out 186 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque. It also has a six-speed automatic gearbox and a standard front-wheel drivetrain, although AWD is available as you climb the trim ladder.

Meanwhile, the base Mazda 3 2.0 is only available as a sedan. It starts at $21,815 (about $300 more than last year’s model) and has a smaller 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 155 horsepower and 150 pound-feet of torque, turning the front wheels (FWD) via a six-speed automatic gearbox. It comes with a generous list of standard features like automatic on/off LED headlights, 16-inch silver alloy wheels, push-button start, remote keyless entry, rain-sensing wipers, a rearview camera, and an 8.8-inch infotainment touchscreen display with two USB ports and Bluetooth connectivity.

If you want Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, you need to opt for the Mazda 3 2.5 S trim. Starting at around $22,765 (hatchback) and $23,765 (hatchback), it has the bigger 2.5-liter engine, front-wheel-drive, and all the standard features from the base 2.0 model.

On the other hand, the Mazda 3 2.5 S Select starts at $24,115 (sedan) and $23,765 (hatchback). It gets keyless entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, black leatherette seats, a leather-wrapped tiller and shift knob, and 18-inch alloy wheels in silver (sedan) or gray (hatchback).

Fancy a Mazda 3 with all-wheel drive? Go for the 2.5 S Preferred starting at $27,165 (sedan AWD) and $28,165 (hatchback AWD). Other goodies for the Preferred trim include black or greige (gray and beige) leatherette upholstery, heated front seats, a power driver’s seat with power lumbar and memory settings, a gloss black front grille. Alternatively, the Mazda 3 2.5 S Preferred is also available in FWD, starting at $25,765 (sedan) and $26,765 (hatchback).

But if you like driving a stick, the 2022 Mazda 3 has you covered with the 2.5 S Premium trim. With base prices at $29,365 (FWD hatchback only), you get a Skyactiv-MT six-speed manual gearbox pairing with the naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter engine. It also comes with more premium goodies like a 12-speaker Bose audio system, SiriusXM, a heads-up display, standard navigation, adaptive headlights, 19-inch black alloy wheels, and leather upholstery. You can also get a Mazda 3 Premium in sedan or hatchback body styles with FWD or AWD and a six-speed automatic.

The most powerful Mazda 3 are the 2.5 Turbo and Turbo Premium Plus, both available strictly with AWD. The former starts at $31,565 (sedan) and $32,565 (hatchback), while the Turbo Premium has base prices at $34,115 (sedan) and $34,400 (hatchback). The Turbo models get a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine generating 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque on premium 93 octane gas.

The Mazda 3 Turbo has all the standard features in the 2.5 S except the leather seats and navigation system. Still, it does get an auto-dimming rearview mirror, push-button start, 18-inch gloss black alloy wheels, larger tailpipes, and Turbo badging. On the flip side, the range-topping Turbo Premium Plus has a bespoke rear roof spoiler and front air dam, full leather upholstery, and standard navigation, to mention a few.

Of course, all 2022 Mazda 3 models have Mazda’s i-Activesense safety kit, including radar cruise control, lane departure warning, high beam alert, lane-keeping assist, and smart brake support. The Mazda 3 will arrive at US dealerships this winter.