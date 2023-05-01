5 Luxury Cars That Are More Reliable Than They Look

Driving a Porsche, Ferrari, or top end Mercedes-Benz ranks up there among the most desirable luxury experiences an avid driver can hope for. However, there's a common understanding in the world of luxury sports cars and other elegant models that they don't hold value for very long.

The Cadillac Escalade is one example of a luxury vehicle that sees a plummeting fiscal value after the car has been purchased. In Cadillac's case, new models are highly sought after, while used vehicles quickly lose appeal. They also often require specialized training to work on, alongside certain equipment, making them expensive and potentially difficult to fix in the event of a breakdown.

However, luxury and unreliability don't have to go hand in hand. In fact, many luxury automakers have become well-known for rugged vehicles that provide both longevity for the vehicle, and a luxurious ride for the owner. Several established automakers can offer this balance of long-term reliability and style.