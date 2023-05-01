5 Luxury Cars That Are More Reliable Than They Look
Driving a Porsche, Ferrari, or top end Mercedes-Benz ranks up there among the most desirable luxury experiences an avid driver can hope for. However, there's a common understanding in the world of luxury sports cars and other elegant models that they don't hold value for very long.
The Cadillac Escalade is one example of a luxury vehicle that sees a plummeting fiscal value after the car has been purchased. In Cadillac's case, new models are highly sought after, while used vehicles quickly lose appeal. They also often require specialized training to work on, alongside certain equipment, making them expensive and potentially difficult to fix in the event of a breakdown.
However, luxury and unreliability don't have to go hand in hand. In fact, many luxury automakers have become well-known for rugged vehicles that provide both longevity for the vehicle, and a luxurious ride for the owner. Several established automakers can offer this balance of long-term reliability and style.
Chevrolet Corvette
The Corvette may be the biggest surprise on this list. Corvettes started life in the 1950s as sporty cruisers, and slowly morphed into the supercharged sports cars that the nameplate signifies today. They are designed for style and speed, so reliability may be low on the list of expectations for a luxurious name like the Corvette. However, J.D. Power gave the 2023 Corvette a quality and reliability rating of 93 for the model — making it the most reliable luxury sports car of the year.
The newest iteration (the Z06 trim) incorporates the performance metrics you would expect from a Corvette. With a starting MSRP of $105,300, the 2023 Corvette offers a rapid acceleration pace, with a 0-60 time of 2.6 seconds. The car is propelled by a 5.5L V8 engine that produces 670 horsepower, and is paired with an eight-speed dual clutch transmission.
Inside, the car is comfortably laid out and makes use of all the trappings of modern navigational technology. The interior cabin is outfitted with a premium Bose speaker system (with specific configurations varying based on the selected trim model). It's also bolstered by a 12-inch digital instrument display that's reconfigurable to preference.
The Corvette is an excellent model to kick things off: it's more affordable than many might initially think (though not inexpensive), and with enhanced reliability, can make for a game-changing addition to virtually anyone's garage.
Audi R8
The new Audi R8 for 2023 is another high-performance spectacle. The vehicle's smooth lines and athletic build make it the perfect luxury addition to a car lover's stable. With a starting MSRP of $158,600, it's one of the more expensive options available, but for the price, you'll drive away in an immensely reliable automotive work of art.
The Audi is built with half its parts shared directly with racing variety — the R8 GT3 LMS — making it a stylish luxury vehicle that's equally at home in the world of high intensity auto sport. The car's 5.2L V10 engine can produce as much as 602 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque. Paired with a seven-speed S Tronic transmission, the car is fast, powerful, and incredibly fun to drive. The new R8 clocks a 0-60 acceleration time in as little as 3.1 seconds.
Audi vehicles are typically found on the higher end of the reliability spectrum, and the 2023 example is no different. With the exception of the 2008 model year, the Audi R8 is largely reliable for luxury performance standards. Built into the versatility of the ride is a plethora of goodies for the driver as well. The Audi virtual cockpit includes a customizable gauge cluster for drivers to configure to their liking, alongside a Bang & Olufsen sound system, smart road safety features, and MMI Touch gesture controls.
Porsche 911
Porsche models have been a spectacle of engineering brilliance for generations. Beginning in the 1960s with the introduction of the 911, Porsche has continued to build iconic sports cars that turn heads and tickle the imagination. The 911 incorporates a body curvature that's classically "Porsche" in style.
The downward sweep of the hood between the two raised headlight channels, and the elongated falling curve behind the passenger compartment, come together to scream out luxury Porsche design. However, under all this detailing and immaculate bodywork is a car that's capable of winning on the track, while offering significant daily driving reliability for the contemporary owner. According to J.D. Power, the quality and reliability rating for the 2023 Porsche 911 remains at a "Great" 85/100 rating, same as the previous model year.
Porsche 911 models come in a wide range of trim levels: From the 911 Carrera, starting at $114,400, to the 911 Turbo S (from $230,400), and racing models like the 911 GT3 RS or 911 Dakar. A common choice for drivers, the 911 Carrera S (from $131,300) offers a top track speed of 191 miles per hour, horsepower rated at 443 max output, and a 0-60 acceleration time of 3.5 seconds. The 911 Carrera S is powered by a 3.0L twin-turbocharged Boxer Six engine that's mated to an eight-speed Porsche PDK automatic, or seven-speed manual transmission.
BMW 8-Series
When it comes to refined and classical stylings, it's hard to pass up the luxury of a performance BMW. The BMW brand has struggled in the past with reliability issues, but newer models have been rated highly for both quality and performance standards. The 2022-onward cars, when well-maintained, should offer drivers plenty of roadworthy driving hours.
The 8-Series is the brand's top of the range model that offers the largest and most elegant interior amenities. The 2024 core model, BMW's 840i Coupe offers drivers a 0-60 acceleration time of 4.7 seconds, driven forward by a 3.0L TwinPower Turbo Inline Six producing 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Alongside incredible performance, J.D. Power gave the previous model year BMW 8-Series a quality and reliability rating of 81, and will presumably be similar for 2024.
On the inside, BMW offers a standard Live Cockpit Professional dashboard (paired with its iDrive infotainment system) as standard, alongside a futuristic Heads Up Display for driver-first usability. That's paired with a Harman Kardon audio system, smart safety features with Active Guard, among a host of other interior goodies.
The 840i's starting MSRP is $89,400, and comes standard with an eight-speed sport automatic transmission with launch control and sport shift modes (including the wheel-mounted paddle shift addition). The 8-Series coupe is a great choice for drivers seeking powerful performance, a luxurious riding experience, and a reliability factor that's impressive for BMW.
Mercedes-Benz SL Class
Mercedes-Benz is a common inclusion in any conversation surrounding luxury automobiles. However, many may not immediately assume that these spectacles of road vehicle design are built to withstand immense punishment from the road itself. Mercedes-Benz generally makes sleeker vehicles than its compatriots from Germany, but this doesn't mean that they're any less reliable than those of its competitors.
The SL Class vehicles are a key case in point. The convertible SL vehicles offer a two-plus-two seating arrangement and non-stop enjoyment while cruising on the road. The soft top convertible folds down in a Z-fold to sit on its own behind the back passenger seats, rather than pushing down into the trunk space and eliminating storage capacity. The car also comes standard with an integrated "hyper-analog" cockpit design that improves upon the driving experience that an owner is able to enjoy.
The AMG SL 55 Roadster starts at an MSRP of $137,400 and is powered by an AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo engine. It produces 469 horsepower and 516 foot-pounds of torque. The powerplant is paired with a nine-speed AMG Speedshift MCT automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive configuration. The car achieves an acceleration time of 3.8 seconds from 0-60. The vehicle is a stunning performance model, and its heartiness on the road makes it a reliable machine that drivers can enjoy.