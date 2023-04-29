Charging Your Tesla Model S At Home: How Much Will It Cost You?
The Tesla Model S is starting to get a little long in the tooth, despite getting numerous updates and even a redesign since its 2012 debut. However, there are plenty of reasons why the Model S (and Tesla EVs in general) remain strong contenders despite its age. The Model S Plaid delivers extraordinary performance, and all Model S EVs are good for about 400 miles of driving range.
The existing base dual-motor AWD Model S rushes to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds while offering 405 miles of range. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-pops Model S Plaid smashes the zero to 60 mph run in 1.99 seconds while still having 396 miles of range.
The only real downside to tried and tested Model S the MSRP. The Model S Plaid retails for close to $110,000 before applicable tax credits, while the dual-motor variant has a base price of almost $90,000. Nevertheless, offsetting the rather hefty initial investment is the standard 100 kWh battery that enables Model S drivers to go farther on a single charge. In addition, there's more good news on the charging cost since recharging a Model S is no costlier than charging a Tesla Model Y – here's how much you can expect to pay to charge your Model S at home.
How much will it cost to recharge a Tesla Model S?
Determining how much it will cost to charge your Model S depends on factors like the charging level, location, and cost per kWh. The Tesla Model S has a standard Type 2 AC charging port that accepts up to 16.5 kW, replenishing the 100 kWh battery pack in about seven hours. Despite the wait, it will cost about $13 at a charging rate of $0.13, although rates could vary. Meanwhile, it would cost around $30 at a public AC charging station using a cost per kWh of $0.30.
Of course, people buy Teslas because of the brand's Supercharger network of DC fast-charging stations, a proprietary solution that recharges any Tesla in record time. For example, the Tesla Supercharger could deliver up to 250 kWh of juice, replenishing a Model S from 10% to 80% in around 30 minutes. At a cost per kWh of $0.50, it would cost about $50 (and change) to seal the deal.
In addition, Tesla has a handy charging calculator that would give potential buyers a general overview of the charging costs. Tesla claims that if you drive your Model S for 100 miles on a daily basis, it will cost $4.33 per day to keep your vehicle fully charged.