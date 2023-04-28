How To Restore A Lost Snapchat Streak

Everybody has a different level of engagement with social media. Some like to dabble. Others use it as a business necessity while some simply love the triumphant "bing" of a new like, retweet, or comment. As a result, we all but live in the high-octane world of socials.

Snapchat in particular (though it's replete with hidden features) is more quickfire by nature than even Twitter. This is a very dangerous quality: users might just pop to the bathroom and find that they've watched 45 snaps without realizing that they'd fallen down the rabbit hole. As such, it's very easy to incorporate the app into your day, building up a significant streak in the process.

Snapstreaks begin on the third day of sending videos or photos to a specific user and receiving one back in return. The streaks are highly prized by the Snapchat faithful. What do you do, then, if the worst happens and one or the other of you doesn't respond with a silly snap in time and the streak is lost? Worry not, there are ways to restore a lost streak.