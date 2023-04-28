Your Organization's Data Cannot Be Pasted Here: What It Means And How To Fix It

Digital age frameworks like Microsoft Intune have made it easier than ever for companies and their employees to share resources and information with one another. What once took a litany of phone calls and snail mail can now be accomplished with seconds of copying and pasting. Of course, this convenience can suddenly become very inconvenient when some manner of disconnect occurs. There are few things as frustrating as a hole in the proverbial road that is the company information pipeline.

In certain situations, attempting to copy and paste text between Microsoft Office apps using the Intune framework yields an error that reads, "Your organization's data cannot be pasted here." Unless one of your partner companies or coworkers has spontaneously cut all ties with you in the last five minutes, which you probably would've received an email about, this definitely shouldn't be happening, so let's sleuth out the solution.