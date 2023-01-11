How To Fix The 'Cannot Start Microsoft Office Outlook' Issue

As with any other software application, Outlook can suffer from bugs caused by third-party products — in this case, what Microsoft refers to as add-ins but that you probably know by the more commonly used term add-ons. These small programs tie Outlook together with other platforms and services in a way that boosts productivity and makes life easier for the person using the application.

By all means, use whatever add-ins help you get through your day ... just be aware that if one of them is buggy, it could cause issues with Outlook as a whole. If that's the case, you'll need to start Outlook in safe mode and then uninstall the problematic program so that everything goes back to normal. This assumes that you're using a Windows PC; though Outlook is available on macOS, too, the exact steps to resolve this issue (and potentially the error message you see) will be different.

Click the search field in the taskbar or Start menu. Type Run, then hit Enter. Type Outlook /safe in the prompt that appears, then click OK. In the Choose Profile prompt that appears, leave everything set to default and click OK. Enter your password if necessary and then click Accept.

Assuming Outlook starts as expected, it will be running in safe mode; you'll notice a small caution triangle in the app's icon in the Windows taskbar, which serves as an indicator that it isn't in its normal operating mode. Now that Outlook is open, you'll need to find and disable the buggy add-in:

Click File, Options, and then Add-ins. Locate the "View and manage Office Add-ins" section, scroll down, and locate the Manage section. If necessary, add COM Add-ins to the Manage section, then click Go.

You'll see your available add-ins from here. Microsoft stresses that you're going to disable the add-ins, not delete them. For this reason, you'll simply click the check boxes next to each add-in to remove the check mark, which disables it. In some versions of Outlook, you may see an off/on toggle switch rather than check boxes.

After disabling all of the add-ins, close Outlook, then reopen it normally and head back into the add-ins menu listed above. Check the boxes next to each add-in one by one (or toggle the switches back on), retrying Outlook as you go until you discover which add-in causes the bug to return. Once you've narrowed down the list to the buggy add-in, leave it disabled until the developer releases a bug fix.