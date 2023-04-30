Forget The Barn Find, We Unearthed This Classic Chevy Engine In The Woods

On Sunday afternoon, I received a text from a friend that said "I found a fossil." The picture attached showed a dilapidated block of cast iron laying unceremoniously in the woods. Two hours later, and after briefly getting lost in the woods of Baltimore County, Maryland, I was standing next to the veritable hunk of iron ready to see what was unearthed. But it wasn't just a piece of scrap left in the forest to return to nature — it was none other than a once-well-loved Chevrolet powerplant, the "Stovebolt" 6, and a transmission too (or what was left of it). The engine was also referred to as "The Cast Iron Wonder" for reasons I would soon find out. This engine was heavy. After several fruitless attempts to see any more markings on the side of the engine, I gave up trying to move it and instead documented what I was looking at.

The engine was entirely seized and the valve cover and oil pan were missing, allowing an entire ecosystem to take up residence inside. There was no saving the engine, as it would take literal magic, or a large blank check, to get the engine to fire up. But the exhaust manifold and big, mostly faded "GM" stamping on the side were all I needed to see. The six-cylinder represents a vital part of Chevrolet's history, before the Corvette, before the Camaro, and even the before the consecrated Chevy Small Block.