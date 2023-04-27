How To Use Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers (And Which Games Are Eligible)

Everyone loves a good deal. Buy one, get one free, buy one, get one half-off, or even just buy one, get a nifty keychain — whatever kind of deal you're dealing with, as long as you get a little extra bang for your buck, it's a good one. And you know where good deals are especially valuable? In the realm of gaming, which is well-known as a prohibitively expensive hobby given the usual $60 price tag on top-shelf games.

Nintendo has a bit of a reputation for being cagey when it comes to discounts, at least compared to the other major names of the gaming industry and their frequent, catalog-spanning sales. However, Nintendo does offer one discount program that, depending on your gaming schedule, could prove to be extremely beneficial: Switch Game Vouchers. Buy a pack of two and use them to redeem one game each at a discounted rate.