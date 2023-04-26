Onyx BOOK Launches Tab Ultra C With 10.3-Inch Color ePaper Display

Onyx BOOX is a leading name for e-readers and electronic displays that appear similar to paper. The company already offers an extensive range of Android tablets with E-Ink displays. Today, the company announced the BOOX Tab Ultra C, a new Android-based tablet with a colored ePaper display.

E-readers have gained significant popularity in recent years because they reduce eye strain with extended usage of digital screens. The market for ePaper displays is projected to grow at a staggering rate in the coming years, and products such as Amazon's Kindle Scribe and the Remarkable 2 are helming this growth. With advancements in ePaper technology, brands such as E-Ink are moving beyond monochrome (grayscale) displays and now offering colored ePaper displays.

The BOOX Tab Ultra C builds upon Onyx's pre-existing lineup of ePaper tablets and is the third product with a colored E-Ink display after the Nova3 Color and the Nova Air C tablets. Besides a colored mode, which helps highlight and annotate text, the Tab Ultra can also be used in a black & white mode for an easier-to-read visual experience.