5 Legendary Nintendo Games We Want To See On The Switch

The Nintendo Switch has become a beacon of both modern and retro gaming thanks to its hybrid play-on-TV and on-the-go capabilities, as well as its extensive library. It's a catalog that includes not just modern indie and AAA releases (sometimes with notable compromises), but also a backlog of classics thanks to re-releases, remasters, and an assortment of classic console offerings via Switch Online.

And yet, despite the vast array of first- and third-party titles from just about every Nintendo era, the Switch is still lacking some very notable choices. It's something that will hopefully be rectified with more time, as we've seen with the recent addition of Game Boy and GBA libraries that are still expanding.

With all of that said, here are five of SlashGear's top picks for beloved Nintendo (either first-party or exclusive) favorites that are sorely needed on the Switch in one form or another. Meaning that games that are already playable through subscription plans like "Super Metroid" on Switch Online, one-stop series assortments like the "Castlevania Anniversary Collection," and remasters like the recent "Metroid Prime Remastered" won't count.