The Top 5 Most Expensive Cars Owned By T-Pain
T-Pain has been front and center in the music business for almost two decades. The rapper and singer has been at the forefront of musical trends and once told Rashmi Shastri of The Situation that his least favorite thing about the industry on the whole is the repetitiveness in production. "When somebody comes out with a hit song everybody else gotta copy the trend and not do their own thing," he offered. T-Pain is an innovator in the studio, but he also follows the beat of his own drum when it comes to car ownership.
In 2009, T-Pain reportedly owned over 30 cars, with many of them falling firmly in the vintage automotive category rather than sporting racer DNA or existing as flashy luxury vehicles. This doesn't mean the ultra-popular artist doesn't splash out on new head-turning rides from time to time, however. Speaking with Forbes, T-Pain noted that his most unique vehicle is likely a $15,000 Scion xB, and highlighted his first car, a 1984 Ford Taurus. Yet, he noted that he scours the market for cars that pique his excitement and curiosity "when I feel like I've been doing enough work to deserve something." From vintage rides (like his '69 Chevy Impala) to modern marvels of engineering, T-Pain's collection is impressive and highly personal. But these take the cake when it comes to the price tag!
Bugatti Veyron
The Bugatti Veyron is T-Pain's most expensive vehicle. This automotive work of art comes in at a roughly $2 million price tag. The artist sold this car in 2014 (as well as a raft of others from his garage) to make room for some new additions, however. He reportedly sold it for about $1 million after identifying a hole in one of the car's radiators. The fix would have cost him nearly $100,000, so instead he traded out the Bugatti for a few other notable automobiles.
The Veyron is a vicious creation on the road. It produces 1,001 horsepower while putting out 922 lb.-ft. of torque from an 8.0L quad-turbocharged W16 engine. The car can reach a top speed of 253 miles per hour and completes a 0-60 acceleration in just 2.5 seconds. Paired with its powerplant is a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission. For those who love fast cars and eyewatering performance statistics, the Bugatti Veyron is the vehicle of your wildest dreams. For T-Pain, however, even though driving the car was clearly a major joy, other great vehicles remained out there in his future. Fortunately, this dazzling car was able to facilitate some of that new sparkle in his garage.
Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe
T-Pain's 2009 Rolls-Royce is a truly special ride. It's the first production model built for the North American market, and on top of that, the artist expended a painstaking effort to customize the vehicle. His example makes use of a titanium hood and 24-inch rims, among other updates that come together to result in a unique ride that's all his own. In speaking with Forbes, he noted that this was his favorite car among the pack, "it's just the most luxurious, has the most features, all the buttons you can push."
The Phantom won't blast past spectators in the same way that his Bugatti would, but not many vehicles on the road can compete with the purpose-built muscular output. Even still, the Rolls-Royce Phantom puts up some sizeable performance statistics. The vehicle is powered by a 6.7L V12 engine that produces 453 horsepower and 531 lb.-ft. of torque. Partnered with the engine is a 6-speed automatic transmission and a rear-wheel drive base. The Phantom Drophead coupe achieves an acceleration from 0-60 in 5.6 seconds and can reach a top speed of 155 miles per hour. Reportedly, the vehicle costs around $435,000.
Lamborghini Aventador
One of two notable cars that stemmed from the sale of his Bugatti, T-Pain's Lamborghini Aventador is nothing to scoff at. He bought the car in 2014, with a price tag hovering just below the $400,000 mark at the time. 2022 models step things up a notch with the Ultimate Roadster setting buyers back $550,542 for the pleasure of driving one of the most luxurious vehicles on the roadways (and one of just 250 that Lamborghini has intended to build).
The Aventador sports a 6.5L V12 DOHC engine that produces 700 horsepower and 509 lb.-ft. of torque. The vehicle uses atmospheric induction and is run on a drivetrain that utilizes all-wheel drive and a 7-speed automatic transmission. The car's performance is rapid, to say the least. The Aventador reaches a top speed of 217 miles per hour and can accelerate from 0-62 in 2.9 seconds. No celebrity's car collection would be complete without a tour of the Italian performance sports car manufacturers, and T-Pain's garage fits this bill perfectly. Selling the French Bugatti cleared up financial capital and floorspace for both a Lamborghini and an iconic Ferrari to make their way into the artist's life.
Ferrari 458 Italia
The Ferrari 458 Italia owned by T-Pain is another vehicle that was funded by the sale of his old Bugatti in 2014. The 458 Italia is a classic Ferrari by any standard. A 2014 example today would set a buyer back just over $200,000, and at the time started at $239,340, depending on the selected trim level. T-Pain's love of customization and aftermarket personalization surely would send the total cost of his example toward the higher end of the manufacturer's range, at any rate.
The 458 Italia utilizes a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission that's paired with a 4.5L, naturally aspirated V8 engine. The car produces 562 horsepower and 398 lb.-ft. of torque. It can reach a top speed of 202 miles per hour and achieves an acceleration time of 3.4 seconds from 0-62 miles per hour. The 458 Italia makes use of some of Ferrari's greatest hits when it comes to style and design. The vehicle's sleek front end transitions perfectly into the cockpit area of the vessel before rounding over to the 458's muscular engine bay in the rear area of the car. With tall proportions in the back end, the vehicle capitalizes on the much-loved framework of the F40 before it.
Ferrari F430
The final vehicle on this list is T-Pain's Ferrari F430, sporting a price tag of roughly $250,000. The F430 is much like the 458 Italia in its design but offers up a slightly more edgy look than the sculpted, round creases that feature throughout the 458's body geometry. This is perhaps a product of changing aesthetics throughout Ferrari's design process, as the F430 hit the market earlier, in 2004, and then transitioned out of active production in 2009, the year before the 458 Italia began appearing on showroom floors. T-Pain's model is finished in the manufacturer's classic candy red skin, providing a nod to the Ferrari team's deep history of organized racing in the classic Italian livery.
The F430 achieves an acceleration time from 0-62 in 4 seconds flat and offers drivers a top speed of 196 miles per hour. The car is propelled by a six-speed manual transmission and paired with a 4.3L V8 engine. The car produces 483 brake horsepower and 342 lb.-ft. of torque, delivered through a rear-wheel drive drivetrain.