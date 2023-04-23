The Top 5 Most Expensive Cars Owned By T-Pain

T-Pain has been front and center in the music business for almost two decades. The rapper and singer has been at the forefront of musical trends and once told Rashmi Shastri of The Situation that his least favorite thing about the industry on the whole is the repetitiveness in production. "When somebody comes out with a hit song everybody else gotta copy the trend and not do their own thing," he offered. T-Pain is an innovator in the studio, but he also follows the beat of his own drum when it comes to car ownership.

In 2009, T-Pain reportedly owned over 30 cars, with many of them falling firmly in the vintage automotive category rather than sporting racer DNA or existing as flashy luxury vehicles. This doesn't mean the ultra-popular artist doesn't splash out on new head-turning rides from time to time, however. Speaking with Forbes, T-Pain noted that his most unique vehicle is likely a $15,000 Scion xB, and highlighted his first car, a 1984 Ford Taurus. Yet, he noted that he scours the market for cars that pique his excitement and curiosity "when I feel like I've been doing enough work to deserve something." From vintage rides (like his '69 Chevy Impala) to modern marvels of engineering, T-Pain's collection is impressive and highly personal. But these take the cake when it comes to the price tag!