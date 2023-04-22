Love It Or Leave It? This Colorful Custom Porsche Taycan Is Sure To Turn Heads

Cars and sneakers go hand-in-hand. You may not have the fastest or coolest car, but you can rock some nasty kicks to even the deal –- ask any car guy. But what happens if a sneaker designer had a hand in painting a car? The result is this wonderfully colorful Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, now called the Porsche Taycan art car, after a healthy splattering of cheerful vibes.

Sean Wotherspoon, the artist behind the Porsche Taycan art car's color-block paint job and creator of the Nike Air Max 97/1, used a mishmash of four bespoke colors in creating his latest masterpiece. In a quirky twist, Wotherspoon named the colors after his family members (Nash Blue, Sean Peach, Loretta Purple, and Ashley Green), and each original color will become available through Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur for future Porsche models.

Porsche

"I've been into cars almost my entire life, but I just never had the opportunity to envision one through my own lens," said Wotherspoon of the Porsche blog. "When Porsche came to me with the proposition to work together to develop the Taycan Cross Turismo, it just felt right."