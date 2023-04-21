How To Record Your Screen On A Chromebook: A Step-By-Step Guide

If you're a Chromebook user, you're probably familiar with taking screenshots, but what's the easiest way to record your screen? Recording the screen on a laptop has multiple use cases. You could be a PC gamer who likes to record their gameplay and post it on YouTube, a developer demonstrating a software bug or glitch, or a company employee recording a meeting to share with colleagues who were unable to attend.

Chromebooks aren't as powerful as Windows PCs, and in many cases, the examples above may not apply to Chromebook users. The primary market for Chromebooks is the education sector, particularly among teachers and students looking for a low-cost option. The good news is that since 2021, Chrome OS has provided ways to record the screen without using an extension or third-party app, including one tool designed specifically for teachers: a built-in screen recorder tool and the Google Screencast app.