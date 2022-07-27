Chromebooks Get More Creative With A New Movie Editor And Enhanced Apps

Chromebooks and devices running Chrome OS have come a long way since the early days of the platform. Although they are still more at home in the education sector, these devices have become more useful for all kinds of computer users, whether they're doing work, having fun, or simply being productive. Unfortunately, Chromebooks still have the stigma of being underpowered laptops running a glorified web browser and many still think they can't be used for serious work outside of documents, spreadsheets, and video chats. In order to remedy that, Google has announced upcoming features and new apps that may help change that misconception, turning Chromebooks into more usable portable workstations for students, office workers, creatives, and everyone in between.

The idea behind Chromebooks and Chrome OS seemed simple enough. Most people these days mostly live in their browsers, especially students and office workers who already use web-based services or can effortlessly switch to web apps. Given how few hardware resources are needed to run these web apps, the earliest Chromebooks were indeed underpowered and therefore cheap, making them more attractive to schools and employers.

Today, however, high-end Chromebooks can give laptops a run for their money in terms of hardware, and Chrome OS now supports running Android apps and Linux software out of the box. They can be used for almost anything you use a laptop for, including gaming thanks to Google Stadia, as long as there are apps available for those activities. Admittedly, the platform may be lacking some apps in that regard, but Google is taking the next step to fill in the gap.