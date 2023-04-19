Tons Of Facebook Users Owed Payments In Class Action Suit - How To Submit Your Claim

There are several prerequisites for a user to be eligible for monetary compensation from Facebook. To begin with, you need to be a Facebook user who resided in the U.S. between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022. You would be eligible for the settlement amount even if you opted out of the platform before the December 2022 deadline.

All eligible users must also submit a properly completed claim to the Settle Administration form before August 25, 2023, to be considered for the payout. Users have two options to submit their claim: the first is a completely online process that involves filling out an online claim form. The second option is to download the claim form separately, fill it out manually, and mail it to the Settlement Administrator. It is important to note that any user submitting a claim will forfeit the right to be a part of other lawsuits against Facebook/ Meta in connection with this particular settlement.

Users also have the option to opt out of the settlement and receive no payment from Facebook. This option, however, opens up the possibility of suing the defendant in other lawsuits related to this case. This option also opens up the possibility for users to hire their own legal counsel against Meta. Finally, there is a third option in which users can object to the settlement and speak about the reasons for the objections at the final approval hearing later this year. The deadline for filing these objections is July 26, 2023.

All the details surrounding the lawsuit are available on a dedicated website. This website is also where users are required to submit their claim requests. The final approval hearing for this lawsuit is scheduled for September 7, 2023.