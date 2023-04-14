How To Clear The WhatsApp Cache On Your Android Phone

Is WhatsApp crashing, taking longer than usual to open chats, or having trouble loading media files even on a stable internet connection? It's possible it could benefit from clearing the app's cache. Like other smartphone apps, WhatsApp stores some information as temporary files or cache. In a short duration, these files help WhatsApp to function faster. However, in the long term, the app accumulates a lot of cache files that can hinder its performance.

Unlike photo editors or video games, WhatsApp is not a demanding app. Even entry-level Android phones shouldn't take more than a few seconds to open it, or open up a chat section in it. However, when this happens, there are a few troubleshooting steps to do so the app can return to its normal speed.

First, remove the app from the Android phone's memory, and open it again. Second, install any potential updates available from the Google Play Store. However, if none of these methods seem to fix the problem, it's time to clear the WhatsApp cache on the phone.