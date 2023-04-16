Why Scientists Just Turned These Cockroaches Into Cyborgs

Great news! Scientists have optimized the movement patterns of cyborg cockroaches using machine learning. That's a real thing that actual human beings achieved this year — what a time to be alive, right? Understandably that can be a lot to take in, so let's back it up. First off, cyborg cockroaches are a thing and have been for years. We're not talking about robots inspired by cockroaches — that would be a form of biomimicry, or modeling technology after nature. No, these are real, living insects with surgically implanted hardware including accelerometers, gyroscopes, transmitters, and batteries.

That's a lot of gear for such a small creature, so Madagascar hissing cockroaches were selected for their exceptional size, ranging from 5 to 7 cm. Despite the advanced state of robotics and AI, building tiny automated robots capable of navigating irregular environments and righting themselves when they tip over is still super hard to do. And while some might be tempted to go the biomimicry route and develop tiny robots using natural designs, others have decided it's a heck of a lot easier to just plug a couple of wires into the real thing.

But it all leads to the same question: why? Well, according to a new study in the journal "Cyborg and Bionic Systems," cyborg cockroaches are an ideal solution for search and rescue operations. For example, finding disaster survivors buried in rubble is difficult, and time is critical. Cockroaches can explore places where humans can't. But getting them to stay on task is a whole other challenge.