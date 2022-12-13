What You Need To Know About The World's First Human Cyborg

Earlier this year Dr. Peter Scott-Morgan died after battling with motor neuron disease for many years. He was diagnosed with the condition in 2017 and given around two years to live. However, the scientist underwent a series of operations to extend his lifespan and looked towards technology as a way to counteract the debilitating effects of the disease. Scott-Morgan survived three years longer than doctors had initially expected and passed away at the age of 64 in June 2022 (via the NZ Herald).

Speaking during his time as the head of The MND association, Scott-Morgan alluded to the difference technology could make to people in his position. He said: "We're now well into the 21st Century. This is the age of hi-tech and there are huge benefits in us exploring just how people living with MND can benefit from all the billions being spent by the gaming industry on virtual reality, the automotive industry on driverless cars, the computing industry on expressive voice synthesizers and so on. It's all potentially life-changing for those of us with MND." The scientist was so immensely passionate about the idea of overcoming his illness with tech that he personally used it extensively in an attempt to bypass his condition. This led to the professor of robotics being referred to as "The World's First Human Cyborg." That title also formed the basis for a 2020 documentary Scott-Morgan featured in for the United Kingdom's Channel 4.