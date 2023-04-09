How To Use The Split Screen Mode On Your Chromebook

Those who were fundamental in the creation of the modern computer could probably never have imagined how ubiquitous, and how versatile, they would become. In a major way, the working world has evolved around computers and laptops, and their capacity to perform a wide array of complex tasks from anywhere.

This, of course, is a speciality of, and a necessity for, remote workers. According to Zippia, a little more than one quarter of employees in the United States worked remotely in 2022. If you spend this much time in the company of your laptop or PC, you'll know how much of a pain it can be to have to repeatedly switch between web pages, programs and apps.

Some users have impressive setups utilizing multiple monitors. Those who want to multitask on a less dramatic scale, however, will probably be content with dabbling in split screen mode on their system for a while. If this is what you're looking for, here's how to enable the mode on a Chromebook.