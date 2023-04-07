Share Focus Status On iPhone: What It Is And How To Enable It

For the past 15 years or so, the proliferation of smartphones has completely altered daily life. Being connected to the internet nearly all of the time can greatly increase your productivity. Conversely, it can also take its toll on your productivity, causing countless distractions from text messages, phone calls, and nonstop push notifications from apps that aren't even open. Fortunately, Apple has made it possible to ignore these distractions with the iPhone's Focus feature. By hiding distracting notifications and letting both apps and your contacts know that you need time away from your phone, Focus gives you the ability to concentrate on whatever you're doing or just ignore your device entirely.

There are many reasons you might want to use Focus, and Apple's feature has several presets that are specifically customized for different situations. For example, Driving Focus can send auto-replies to anyone texting you to let them know you're currently at the wheel and unable to see their messages or respond. In addition to Driving, there are Focus settings for Personal, Work, Sleep, and Fitness, and there's the ability to create your own customizable presets.

You can turn Focus on using your iPhone's control center or settings app. Perhaps its most useful feature is Share Focus Status, which will notify anyone trying to contact you through an app, like iMessage, that your Focus is enabled and that you're not actively looking at notifications. That way you don't have to worry about replying right away or whether or not your friends or family think you're ignoring them, allowing you to concentrate on the tasks at hand.