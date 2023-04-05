AM Compact Touch's Most Unique Feature Sets It Apart From Other 65% Keyboards

Boutique mechanical keyboard maker Angry Miao knows something about inviting controversy. Whether it's the insistence on putting Bluetooth, batteries, and wireless charging coils into every keyboard it designs or its collective of future art stylings, none of the devices it has created have mass appeal.

Its latest mechanical keyboard, the AM Compact Touch, is the closest the company has come to using a traditional keyboard layout. Originally called the AM 65 Less, it was a way to use the popular 65% keyboard layout while putting its own twist on things.

A 65% keyboard has roughly 65% of the keys of a full-sized keyboard, which has 104 or 105 depending on where you buy it. Some of the keys that are kept are the dedicated arrow cluster, which differentiates it from 60% keyboard layouts.

Angry Miao tweaked a 65% layout into the popular, symmetric HHKB layout and then put in its unique feature — a vertical touchpad on the front edge of the keyboard that takes the place of the arrow cluster.