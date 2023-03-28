AM Compact Touch Review: Traditional Custom Keyboard With Future In Sight

The mechanical keyboard community has exploded in popularity over the last few years. Reddit has keyboard subreddits for selling, buying, customizing, and showing off "endgame" keyboard builds and the builds in between. New companies have sprung up to create mechanical keyboards and the associated accessories like keycaps, switches, stabilizers, and all the tools necessary for modifications.

Angry Miao is a boutique device maker which bills itself as a "Future Art Community." Li Nan, one of the co-founders of Chinese smartphone maker Meizu, founded it after he resigned from his previous company. It creates wireless desktop accessories like keyboards and, more recently, its Cyberblade TWS earbuds.

Another attention-grabbing keyboard joined its product stack this year: the AM Compact Touch that Angry Miao provided us with for the purpose of this review. This small keyboard packs lots of technology inside, with a touchpad instead of dedicated arrow keys. Sounds cool, but how usable is it when most other keyboards in the world have had physical arrow keys for generations?