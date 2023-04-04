OnePlus Launches New Nord CE 3 Lite Mid-Ranger With Nord Buds 2

OnePlus diverted from its "Never Settle" strategy in 2020 when it launched its first Nord-branded mid-range smartphone. Since then, the company has witnessed several structural and ideological changes, and the extensive diversification of its Nord sub-brand is one of them. Today, the company has announced its newest addition to the series — the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite — along with a new pair of truly wireless Bluetooth earbuds.

OnePlus had officially revealed most of the Nord CE 3 Lite's specifications in the process of teasing it over the past few weeks. The phone is equipped with a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display, sporting a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, meaning the refresh rate of the display changes to synchronize with the frame rate of the content being displayed on the screen.

On the performance front, the Nord CE 3 Lite has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, a mid-range 5G-enabled chipset. It packs in 8GB of RAM, with support for an additional 8GB of virtual RAM (reserved for very low-priority tasks), as well as 128 GB and 256 GB options for storage. Enhancing the experience is OxygenOS 13.1, OnePlus's latest software based on Android 13.