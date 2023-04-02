Everything We Know About Kia's Upcoming Pickup Truck

The arrival of a pickup truck from South Korean automaker Kia has been the subject of speculation for years. As far back as 2004, the company teased a concept truck that never came to fruition. Fast-forward to Kia's Investor Day in March 2022, where the automaker announced the development of not one but two electric pickup trucks as part of its ambitious goal to roll out 14 new electric vehicles by 2027.

One of the trucks will be a traditional pickup and the other will be engineered for "emerging markets," presumably a more compact truck or ute. In late-2022, a Kia vehicle with a truck bed was photographed by journalists while testing in the wild. Although the test vehicle was heavily disguised, it was obviously a four-door crew cab pickup that appeared to share numerous styling elements with Kia's Mohave SUV.

The Mohave, which isn't sold in the United States, uses sturdy body-on-frame architecture and is powered by a 3.0-liter diesel engine with an 8-speed automatic transmission and available all-wheel drive. This sounds like the perfect recipe for a midsize truck to compete with the likes of the Ford Ranger, Toyota Tacoma, and others — except that much like the Mohave SUV on which it's potentially based, Kia may not sell the new midsize truck on American shores.