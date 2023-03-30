The Top 5 Most Expensive Cars In Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Collection

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is this generation's Arnold Schwarzenegger. From his humble beginnings in the WWE wrestling ring to hosting a reality-TV sports competition ("The Titan Games"), starting a premium small batch tequila brand, co-owning the XFL, and of course, his endless stream of action movies, Johnson is seemingly everywhere.

The charismatic A-lister rakes in more than $20 million for each of his films and has an incredible collection of automobiles. According to Australian GQ, Johnson has some pretty wild exotic vehicles, including custom Ford F-150s, a Hennessey VelociRaptor, Plymouth Prowler, and a Chevy Chevelle SS.

It's not clear exactly how many cars Johnson has, however, sources suggest he's owned at least a dozen high-end vehicles at one point or another. It makes sense, however, when you consider that he has starred in five of the Fast & Furious movies as Luke Hobbs. As a result, he's not only collected cars of his own but also promoted a few as well.