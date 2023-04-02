Kawasaki Ki-78: The Japanese Experimental Aircraft That Tried To Set A World Record

In early 1938, the Aeronautical Research Institute of the University of Tokyo started a research program to investigate flying characteristics at high speeds. While the primary intent of this endeavor was to level the playing field in aviation technology between Japan and the West, a side goal was set to break the "World Record for Speed Over a 3 Kilometer Course" in the process of gathering data.

The design that the Aeronautical Research Institute came up with was a compact single-seat aircraft called the Kensan III (loosely translated to Research III). Kawasaki Aircraft Industries, a subsidiary of industrial giant and eventual motorcycle manufacturer Kawasaki Heavy Industries, was selected to build the aircraft.

The plane was to be constructed entirely of metal with a wind-cheating laminar flow wing, which was the principal focus of the research. Propulsion came from an unlikely source: Germany's Daimler-Benz, which licensed its DB 601A engine to be built in Japan. The DB 601A was a 12-cylinder monster that pumped out 1,085 horsepower, with nearly 500 additional horsepower available in short bursts from a methanol/water injection setup.

