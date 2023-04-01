The Timeless Moto Guzzi That Still Turns Heads Today

Founded in 1921, Moto Guzzi has the distinction of being the oldest continually operating motorcycle manufacturer on the European continent. For its first 45 years or so, the brand was hugely successful in motorcycle racing, particularly Grand Prix racing, using an eclectic variety of engines from simple single-cylinders to incredibly complex V8s — yes, a tiny 500 cubic centimeter (cc) V8 motorcycle engine. But the engine which would eventually become synonymous with Moto Guzzi is its air-cooled 90-degree V-twin with its cylinder heads sticking out prominently from either side of the motorcycle's frame, initially developed in the early 1960s for use in Italian army vehicles.

During the 1970s, Moto Guzzi's iconic V-twin grew ever larger. Once considered huge, 750cc displacement engines eventually became commonplace, so manufacturers like BMW and alternative Italian motorcycle company Ducati developed 850cc engines in a bid to win the superbike wars. Out of that competitiveness was born Moto Guzzi's 850 Le Mans, considered by many to be the most collectible Moto Guzzi of all time.

Introduced in 1976, the Le Mans used an 844 cc version of Moto Guzzi's famous longitudinally mounted V-twin engine adopted from the brand's 850T model, but with a higher compression ratio, a new camshaft, and larger Dell'Orto carburetors. The result was an impressive 71 horsepower which pushed the LeMans to a top speed of 132 mph. For riders who needed even more oomph, Moto Guzzi dealerships offered a "race kit" that added an extra 10 horsepower.