The Hidden Detail About Starbucks That You Never Realized

Starbucks has been operating like a bank, at least since 2001, when it first began offering gift cards that could be redeemed for java and snacks. Initially reported by Forbes in 2016, the coffee chain has been slowly building outstanding debt in the form of gift cards and through its Starbucks Rewards program, and it hasn't slowed down since. Thanks to the rewards program, the company has racked up over $1 billion in outstanding funds to over 27 million members, according to a Starbucks earnings call as recently as March.

The money is split two ways: between physical gift cards and digital rewards. Finextra reported in April that Starbucks' rewards program is the largest loyalty program in the world. The company has a well-recorded history of driving up real estate market value in cities across the world, so it makes sense that the coffee giant could also drive a highly successful rewards program, especially when gift cards are such a common gift between friends and family members.

Granted, Starbucks has been able to get away with its debt-based business model by selling one thing: coffee. Economic pressures driven by the COVID-19 pandemic aside, people do still need their coffee fix, and there's no reason to expect that to slow down, even with fuel prices steadily rising.