Here's Why The Cantilever Aero Bullet Is Considered The Worst Planes Ever Built

"Worst" is a big word to throw around when it comes to engineering. A concept might have an infamously troubled development period — say, the 18 year slog of the V-22 Osprey — but ultimately emerge as a versatile and successful end-product. Ideas that seemed dead on arrival like wind tunnel testing in 1934, or crossover wagons in 1987, sometimes rise like Lazarus to shape future design philosophies.

None of those experiences describe the Christmas Bullet. The Christmas Bullet was bad, period.

Dr. William Whitney Christmas was 38-years-old and a licensed physician when the Wright Brothers took off over Kittyhawk in December 1903. But Christmas gave an absolute masterclass in just how far a motivated American could go with a smile, privilege, and absolutely nothing else.

It remains an open question why Christmas went all in on airplanes. He'd never shared an interest prior to the Wright brothers. Here's what we know.

[Featured image by NARA via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0 ]