A Fighter Jet Of Necessity: France And Germany's Versatile Alpha Jet

In the late 1960s and early 70s, France needed a new training aircraft to replace the aging fleet of Lockheed T-33 Shooting Stars, a plane that was originally developed in the 1940s, during the very first years of jet powered aircraft. France also relied on the Fouga Magister, a similar plane to the Shooting Star, to train its Air Force. There was nothing inherently wrong with either plane, and both aircraft enjoyed long service lives, but France needed to keep up with ever-evolving jet technology. Throughout the Cold War, France would have been near the front lines of conflict if a large-scale land war broke out between NATO forces and the Soviet Union. Keeping airmen trained and ready to fly was a top priority.

At the same time, the Federal Republic of Germany (West Germany) needed to fill the close air support attack plane role in its air force. Dassault and Breguet, two French aviation companies, and Dornier from Germany worked together on the plane that could solve both countries' problems. Such a plane was the Alpha Jet. The plane first flew without in 1973 and fortunately war never broke out. It proved to be just the plane Germany and France needed.