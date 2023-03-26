The Incredible Versatility Of The Royal Air Force's First Jet Bomber

The end of World War II brought two great paradigm shifts to combat aviation. First, of course, was nuclear power, which changed every aspect of warfare. Second, but no less significant to aviation, was the move from propeller propulsion to jets. The Me 262 and subsequent jet-propelled aircraft triggered a worldwide re-evaluation of what air superiority meant.

In America, solutions for the possibility of a jet-driven nuclear enemy ranged from massive, long-range strategic bombers to the first supersonic interceptors and even air-to-air nukes. Soviet engineers were no less busy, whether they were looking back to biplanes and turboprop bombers, or forward to some of history's most fearsome strike aircraft.

In the midst of Cold War one-upsmanship, however, it may have been a British design that truly set the pace for post-war aircraft development. English Electric's Canberra bomber provided the template for many future innovations in global air war and jet-propelled military hardware.