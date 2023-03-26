This ChatGPT Extension Could Be Your New Secret Weapon If You Use Notion

Notion is Notion Labs' formidable productivity-boosting tool. It is built around customization and is a sort of one-stop shop for a range of features, many of which have typically required multiple different programs or apps at once. The three main areas are documents, wikis, and projects. Through Notion, colleagues can collaborate and organize their efforts, everyone can contribute to a shared body of knowledge, and documents can be created that are easy to navigate and share.

How does ChatGPT to Notion enhance the experience? Much like the similar Noty.ai, it further streamlines the process. The ChatGPT to Notion website explains that by simply selecting Save to Notion in the browser extension, a conversation with the AI can be sent straight back to the user's databases. Alternatively, the user can click a pin icon next to specific responses to save only those answers. Creator Theo Lartigau has also published a roadmap for the extension, explaining that features like custom tags have already been implemented and functionality such as the ability to search tags is in the pipeline.

The advance of AI is fascinating to watch, and some leaps that it makes are astronomical. For example, in December 2022, DoNotPay CEO Joshua Browder took to Twitter to announce "the first ever Comcast bill negotiated 100% with AI and LLMs..." By contrast, perhaps, ChatGPT to Notion isn't a particularly radical new step. What it is, however, is yet another boon of its progress. Who knows what the future of technology looks like? Well, ChatGPT seems to.