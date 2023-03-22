This Odd Smartphone From 2016 Has One Feature Your New Phone Definitely Doesn't Have

According to its website, Caterpillar Inc., or Cat, is "the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment." Aside from the hulking dump trucks, dozers, graders, and shovels, it also makes much smaller products bearing the black and yellow "Cat" logo.

In fact, it makes everything from toy versions of its heavy equipment to shoes, knives, flashlights, hard hats, and cell phones. But Cat cellphones are much more rugged and durable than the delicate Android or iPhone you likely have tucked away in your pocket, because they weren't designed to function in the chaos of a construction site.

The company released its first smartphones in 2012, designed and built by the England-based Bullitt Group. In 2016, though integrated thermal imaging tech was available on various handheld devices, Cat was the first to embed it on a phone. It was made by Teledyne FLIR.

The camera housed inside the S60 was inspired by Flir's Lepton thermal imaging sensor, the same found in the Flir One thermal camera. The original sensor's sensitivity and range could measure and distinguish temperatures across a 252-degree range, beginning at minus four.