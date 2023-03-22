Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Lineup Now Offering More Affordable Models

Amazon has been gradually expanding its premium lineup of Omni-branded QLED TVs for a while now. Since the first of Amazon's QLED TVs debuted back in 2021, the company has regularly updated the lineup with newer models. The first generation of Amazon Fire TV Omni's came in five screen sizes; 43, 50, 55, 65, and 75 inches.

In September 2022, Amazon added two more TV's to the lineup with the debut of two large-screened models (65 and 75-inch sizes). These new models featured support for 96 local dimming zones, HDR10 Plus Adaptive, Dolby Vision IQ, and support for the Fire TV Ambient Experience.

Six months later, Amazon is targeting an even wider customer base for the Fire TV Omni QLED lineup with new affordable models. The latest generation of Amazon Omni QLED TVs come in three new display sizes; 43, 50, and 55 inches. With prices starting at just $449.99, the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED series is more affordable than ever. These TVs are available for preorder on Amazon, and will go on sale on Best Buy starting May 11.

Interestingly, despite the lower price tag, these latest Omni QLED Series TVs come with several features from more expensive TVs in the lineup. This includes the aforementioned Fire TV Ambient Experience feature, which transforms the TV into an always-on display. In addition, the newly introduced QLED TV's also get built-in far-field technology, which allows users to control their TVs using Alexa voice commands as well.