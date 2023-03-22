Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Lineup Now Offering More Affordable Models
Amazon has been gradually expanding its premium lineup of Omni-branded QLED TVs for a while now. Since the first of Amazon's QLED TVs debuted back in 2021, the company has regularly updated the lineup with newer models. The first generation of Amazon Fire TV Omni's came in five screen sizes; 43, 50, 55, 65, and 75 inches.
In September 2022, Amazon added two more TV's to the lineup with the debut of two large-screened models (65 and 75-inch sizes). These new models featured support for 96 local dimming zones, HDR10 Plus Adaptive, Dolby Vision IQ, and support for the Fire TV Ambient Experience.
Six months later, Amazon is targeting an even wider customer base for the Fire TV Omni QLED lineup with new affordable models. The latest generation of Amazon Omni QLED TVs come in three new display sizes; 43, 50, and 55 inches. With prices starting at just $449.99, the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED series is more affordable than ever. These TVs are available for preorder on Amazon, and will go on sale on Best Buy starting May 11.
Interestingly, despite the lower price tag, these latest Omni QLED Series TVs come with several features from more expensive TVs in the lineup. This includes the aforementioned Fire TV Ambient Experience feature, which transforms the TV into an always-on display. In addition, the newly introduced QLED TV's also get built-in far-field technology, which allows users to control their TVs using Alexa voice commands as well.
Refreshed Amazon Fire TV 2-Series announced
In addition to the Omni QLED Fire TVs, Amazon also used this opportunity to launch refreshed variants of the company's more affordable Fire TV 2 lineup, which is now offered in smaller 32-inch and 40-inch screen sizes. Amazon asserts that these TVs are designed to be used in rooms of all sizes and types. The entry-level 32-inch TV skimps on resolution and only gets an HD panel. The 40-inch variant, on the other hand, supports FHD resolution.
Other notable features include support for HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. Both of the newly launched Fire TV 2 series come with the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, which lets users control various features of the TV. Pricing for the freshly updated Amazon Fire TV 2 lineup starts at $199.99. These TVs will go on sale starting today, March 23, 2023, via Amazon.com.
Amazon also confirmed that it is bringing the Amazon Fire TV lineup to three more countries: United Kingdom, Germany, and Mexico. The company also used this opportunity to reveal that they recently crossed sales figures of 200 million Fire TV devices since debut in 2014.