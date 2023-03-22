Nothing Ear (2) Are A Second Attempt At ANC Earbuds

Nothing, the buzzy consumer electronics upstart led by OnePlus alum Carl Pei, has introduced its second true wireless earbuds. The imaginatively named Nothing Ear (2) doesn't deviate much from the looks of its predecessor, but there are a host of functional upgrades under its transparent frame.

The biggest change, however, is the price. The Ear (1) earbuds hit the shelves priced at $99, but the Ear (2) will be sold for a significantly higher $149. The price surge seems hard to digest, considering the fact that the second-gen earbuds feature the same 11.6mm drivers as the first one. The hardware tweaks are also minor.

The case is smaller, but Nothing says this time around, it has been made using "stronger, pressure-resistant material." Where the Ear (1) was limited to IPX4 level of ingress protection, the Ear (2) earbuds reach IP54, while the charging case acquires IP55-grade dust and water resistance.

Battery life figures are mixed: The Ear (2) offer up to six hours of listening on a single charge, while the Ear (1) could only muster five hours. The case, on the other hand, promises up to 36 hours of listening time. With ANC enabled, the new earbuds can last for four hours, which is a downgrade compared to the Ear (1). Fast charging has also been juiced up, ensuring that you get up to eight hours of music playback with just 10 minutes of charging.