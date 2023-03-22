Split Screen On Mac: How To Use Two Apps Side By Side

While macOS Ventura (13.2) made using two apps side-by-side a somewhat smoother process, it's not the first version of the operating system to utilize split screen functionality. It's been available since 2015's El Capitan.

Split screen has become a fairly common way to use apps as it provides a clear view of two (sometimes more) apps simultaneously, making jumping between software faster and easier. Whether you're keeping separate notes open while working on a project, editing photos to immediately use in a video, or just looking up a map for reference while reading a travel guide, it's a feature that has a multitude of uses.

It's also a simpler (and cheaper) solution to using a dual monitor setup. It won't provide a full-screen view of both apps, but it doesn't require buying, connecting, and finding room for a secondary display. With a larger external monitor, you can effectively have two nearly full-sized apps side-by-side.