Polestar 2 BST Edition 230 Gives Sleek EV A Design Upgrade

Polestar is no stranger to special edition versions of its electric vehicles. Last year, the brand launched the Polestar 2 BST Edition 270, and now the brand is releasing a very limited Polestar 2 BST Edition 230.

Performance-wise, the important numbers are the same as the previous BST model: 476 horsepower from its dual-motor setup, and 502 pound-feet of torque. The Polestar 2 BST Edition will go from 0-60 miles per hour in a scant 4.2 seconds, and has a 25mm (about one inch) lower ride height than the standard Polestar 2.

According to a press release, the BST 230 will also feature adjustable suspension components by way of Öhlins 2-way adjustable dampers with an external reservoir. Its special 21-inch tires are clad in a set of Pirelli P-Zero 245/35 tires, made especially for the car. Stopping is accomplished through huge Brembo four-piston brakes on the front, and a single piston caliper on the back set of wheels.