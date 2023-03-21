Polestar 2 BST Edition 230 Gives Sleek EV A Design Upgrade
Polestar is no stranger to special edition versions of its electric vehicles. Last year, the brand launched the Polestar 2 BST Edition 270, and now the brand is releasing a very limited Polestar 2 BST Edition 230.
Performance-wise, the important numbers are the same as the previous BST model: 476 horsepower from its dual-motor setup, and 502 pound-feet of torque. The Polestar 2 BST Edition will go from 0-60 miles per hour in a scant 4.2 seconds, and has a 25mm (about one inch) lower ride height than the standard Polestar 2.
According to a press release, the BST 230 will also feature adjustable suspension components by way of Öhlins 2-way adjustable dampers with an external reservoir. Its special 21-inch tires are clad in a set of Pirelli P-Zero 245/35 tires, made especially for the car. Stopping is accomplished through huge Brembo four-piston brakes on the front, and a single piston caliper on the back set of wheels.
A hyper-exclusive EV
On the exterior of the car, the BST 230 will be available in a new exclusive color for Polestar — dubbed "Nebula Green" — as well as just plain old black, or "Space," in official Polestar nomenclature. Like the previous BST 270 model, buyers can also order a racing stripe livery that runs the full length of the car if their heart so desires.
With the BST cars, Polestar is hoping to pull out the creative stops and give dedicated Polestar fans the option for something ever so slightly wackier than the standard white, grey, or black Polestars most people are used to. The BST 230 will also feature a redesigned MicroSuede interior.
Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said in a press release: "As we've seen with the success of the BST edition 270 previously, our ability to create unique, limited editions based on the latest trends provides our customers with a level of rarity and customization normally reserved for supercars. This is something we will continue to offer to our customers."
With the supercar customization options comes supercar-like availability, as only 230 models of the Polestar 2 BST will leave the factory, and are ordered on a first-come, first-serve basis.