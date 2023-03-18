The Biggest Change On The 2023 Sequoia That Some Toyota Fans Aren't Happy About

The 2023 Toyota Sequoia is more powerful, more striking in its design, and generally more capable than its predecessor, but that didn't stop some fans of the three-row SUV from being disappointed. While Toyota's burly people-carrier has been well-received by reviewers and owners alike, what's under the hood has proved divisive. Turns out, some people really aren't happy that the old Sequoia's V8 was put out to pasture.

There are plenty of reasons to like a big V8 engine, and not just because displacement and cylinder count have long been a metric of success for vehicles. The usual justification is torque, especially for naturally-aspirated — not turbocharged — engines. Rather than having to wait for peak torque to arrive from a smaller, turbocharged engine, which is dependent on the turbo spooling up first, big V8 engines of the sort which find their way into similarly big SUVs and trucks generally unlock their maximum twist at lower engine speeds.

It's that which gives plenty of grunt from a standing start or at relatively low driving speeds, but it also pays dividends for things like towing. That's when you want lashings of torque without having to wait for it. The downside to an eight-cylinder, high-displacement engine probably doesn't need much explaining: they're thirsty beasts. Fuel consumption may not be the primary factor concerning big truck and SUV buyers, but running costs — not to mention emissions — definitely suffer when you're feeding a V8. Miles per gallon measured in the low to mid-teens are often a best-case scenario, not an outlier.