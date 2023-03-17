The Vickers Valiant: The First Of Britain's Nuclear V-Bombers

As the very real threat of nuclear war between NATO-aligned forces and the Soviet Union kicked off in the 1940s, countries all over the world started scrambling to make a long-range bomber that could reach out and strike targets on the other side of the world. When one imagines early Cold War hostilities, one might picture B-47 Stratojets from the United States and Tupolev Tu-95 Bears from the Soviet Union duking it out. But Britain had its own aerospace project to throw into the fray of possible nuclear Armageddon, the V-Bombers, the first of which was the Vickers Valiant made by Vickers-Armstrongs (now part of BAE Systems). The plane's first flight was in 1951. It succeeded in dropping Britain's first hydrogen bomb during a test in 1957.

The Valiant shared a lot of design cues from other strategic bombers in that it was huge, fast, and capable of dropping a nuclear bomb just about anywhere in the world. The aircraft's actual combat history is rather short-lived compared to a lot of other military aircraft from the era, lasting from its first delivery to the Royal Air Force in 1955 to its retirement in 1965. But it did see service in Egypt in 1956 during the Suez Crisis where it struck Egyptian airfields, according to BAE Systems.