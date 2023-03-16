Genesis Electric Cars Reach More States, But Not All

Genesis, the luxury brand of Korean automaker Hyundai, made an announcement today that its line of electric vehicles will be available for sale in three additional U.S. states. That brings the total number of states in which Genesis EVs are sold to 15.

According to the press release, "This expansion of EV sales in the United States marks a significant milestone in our journey towards an all-electric lineup by 2030." Currently, Genesis markets three EV models: The GV60 and Electrified GV70 SUVS, as well as the Electrified G80 sedan.

The latest states to be added are Louisiana, Texas, and Wisconsin, which join Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Utah, Virginia and Washington where the vehicles are currently sold.

This news is well-timed with the launch of the Electrified GV70, a new offering in the highly competitive space of crossover SUVs. As the first Genesis model, EV or ICE, to be built in North America, the GV70 is positioned to take advantage of up to $7,500 in tax rebates. The GV70 will be built at the Hyundai plant in Montgomery, Alabama, where the company also has plans for a $205 million facility to manufacture EV batteries.