Genesis Electric Cars Reach More States, But Not All
Genesis, the luxury brand of Korean automaker Hyundai, made an announcement today that its line of electric vehicles will be available for sale in three additional U.S. states. That brings the total number of states in which Genesis EVs are sold to 15.
According to the press release, "This expansion of EV sales in the United States marks a significant milestone in our journey towards an all-electric lineup by 2030." Currently, Genesis markets three EV models: The GV60 and Electrified GV70 SUVS, as well as the Electrified G80 sedan.
The latest states to be added are Louisiana, Texas, and Wisconsin, which join Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Utah, Virginia and Washington where the vehicles are currently sold.
This news is well-timed with the launch of the Electrified GV70, a new offering in the highly competitive space of crossover SUVs. As the first Genesis model, EV or ICE, to be built in North America, the GV70 is positioned to take advantage of up to $7,500 in tax rebates. The GV70 will be built at the Hyundai plant in Montgomery, Alabama, where the company also has plans for a $205 million facility to manufacture EV batteries.
Genesis will also include free charging
An territory expansion for its electric cars isn't the only announcement from Genesis, though. Going forward, buyers who are lucky enough to reside in a state where the luxe EVs are sold will receive three years of complimentary 30-minute charging sessions at stations operated by Genesis' collaborative partner, Electrify America.
According to information from Electrify America, it operates one of the most expansive charging networks in America, with over 3,400 fast chargers in 800 locations. Genesis EV drivers can use the brand's own Connected Services or Electrify America's mobile app to locate and operate the charging stations on their route of travel.
According to Jarred Pellat, a spokesperson for Genesis Motor America, the slow process of rolling out EVs nationwide has been a strategic one to do with making sure that there are sufficient quantities of vehicles available to meet demand, as well as confirming that Genesis retailers are well educated about the electrified products via an EV certification that the brand offers.