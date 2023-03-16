The Classic Land Rover Defender 90 Is The Next LEGO Icons Set

Many of us grew up playing with LEGO bricks, and the company's foray into classic architectural and automotive models has introduced a different level of sophistication and detail.

In a move that will surely excite car and LEGO enthusiasts alike, the LEGO Group has announced plans to introduce the Land Rover Defender 90 to its growing LEGO Icons collection to commemorate Land Rover's 75th anniversary. It joins cinema-popularized vehicles like the ECTO-1 from "Ghostbusters" and the DeLorean-based Time Machine from "Back to the Future," in addition to other highly detailed memorabilia.

The Land Rover Defender 90, with roots dating back to 1948, has become an enduring symbol of British automotive engineering. Known for its rugged build and go-anywhere capability, the Defender 90 has found a home in various settings, from rural farmlands to military operations. Its recent reintroduction has only increased its popularity, further solidifying its status as an iconic off-roader.

LEGO replicates the features and design of the much-loved 4x4 vehicle with excellent visual and functional detail. Even if the Defender 90 doesn't have a soft spot in your heart, its complexity should attract anyone who's an off-road adventurer or a LEGO aficionado.