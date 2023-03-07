This LEGO Ford GT Gives The Supercar A Suitably Outrageous Send-Off

After a seemingly limitless parade of special editions, Ford finally ended production of its second-generation Ford GT supercar in late-2022. For the uninitiated, the GT is a modern reinterpretation of Ford's iconic GT40, which won the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans race four consecutive times between 1966 and 1969.

Perhaps you weren't able to get a Ford GT of your own because your checking account balance was a little short of the GT's $500,000 price tag? Or even worse, your application to purchase a GT was denied by Ford? Well, we have some good news.

One of the latest additions to Danish toymaker LEGO's "Technic" lineup is a Ford GT, replicated in 1:12 scale. That translates to the approximate dimensions of 15 inches long, 7 inches wide, and 3.5 inches tall. Best of all, you don't need to take out a second mortgage or beg for Ford's permission to snatch one up.