5 New Cars You'll Probably Never Get A Good Deal On

New cars can often come with a sting to your wallet. These vehicles bring top of the line amenities and mechanics to your garage, but a lightly used option will often cost far less. Indeed, a vehicle that's only a year old is worth roughly 20% less than it was new. Still, roughly 13.8 million new cars were sold in 2022 (in what's considered a "bad" year for the automotive industry).

If you're looking for something to replace your existing vehicle, the choice between buying new or used is one of the most important factors in the equation. While older vehicles will surely offer a discounted price, you can never be completely certain of potential quirks or problems that might come with the vehicle.

New car sales are immensely tempting for buyers. Interestingly enough, while most buyers choosing new cars are between 25-54 years old, the income demographics suggest that both earners taking home less than $50,000 per year, and more than $100,000 per year, are essentially just as likely to purchase new. Earners falling between these margins make up a much smaller sliver of the pie, regardless of vehicle type.

If you're looking for a deal on a new car, doing your homework is essential. Local dealerships around the country will include their own markups over the MSRP (with an average across the board at 8.8%), but some cars are plagued by even more drastic price hikes.