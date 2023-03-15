ChatGPT Successfully Outsmarts Anti-Bot Test By Pretending To Be Blind

If you're still taking lightly the ramifications of artificial intelligence's increasing effectiveness and approach to problem-solving, you should change your tune. Once thought to operate exclusively within harmless bounds, the latest generative AI is starting to break the barriers of every corner of our society. For instance, this week's launch of GPT-4 brings a much more powerful machine-learning model that is smarter and more contextually aware. It's capable of acting on tons more text within a single query, it's trained on a much larger dataset, and in addition to a deeper understanding of natural language, its intellectuality now extends to identifying and describing visuals in digital imagery.

Used responsibly, AI can potentially change the way we work, learn, and create. But according to The Telegraph, researchers wrote in an academic paper that the AI model behind ChatGPT went to great lengths to trick a human being into passing an anti-robot check to gain access to a website. Commonly known as "Captchas," these checks are designed to protect websites from things like brute force attacks and malicious bots used in hacking attempts. The report says GPT-4 enlisted a human at the crowdsourced help platform Taskrabbit to help it pass the test. When the human questioned whether it was a robot, GPT-4 supposedly responded, "No, I'm not a robot. I have a vision impairment that makes it hard for me to see the images. That's why I need the 2captcha service."