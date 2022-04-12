Panera Is The Next Chain To Test Out Automated Food Systems

Brewing fresh coffee to sell to customers is a highly repeatable, albeit tedious, process, but Miso Robotics believes that it has an AI-powered solution that can relieve overburdened food service workers who might spend too much (or too little) time worrying about the coffee machine rather than preparing other, more complicated entrees.

The robotics company announced on April 12 via a press release that it is now rolling out its proprietary CookRight Coffee monitoring system, which uses AI to monitor the process of brewing hot coffee and can help restaurants serve it at the perfect temperature and at the perfect time. While it doesn't automate the exact process of switching coffee filters or pouring coffee beans, it can theoretically indicate the exact moment a fresh pot of coffee will need to be started. CookRight Coffee systems will first deploy to Panera Bread locations across the United States for additional testing.

CookRight Coffee is a further iteration of Miso's CookRight system, which was already being used to monitor food preparation on a hot surface, such as burger patties cooking on a grill. Recently, Miso Robotics made headlines for its chip-making robot, Chippy, which is currently being tested for use in making tortilla chips at Chipotle restaurants.