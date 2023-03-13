How To Go Incognito On Mac's Safari Browser

You may be familiar with "Incognito Mode" as a common feature on most web browsers these days — including Safari on a Mac desktop or laptop. Basically, Incognito Mode acts as a sort of buffer that lets you visit various websites without Safari, Chrome, etc., from keeping track of and saving your browser history.

It's an option that has a few situational benefits, like if you share your computer with someone else and you don't want them knowing what sites you're using. For example, you might be gift shopping, and you don't want to regularly clear out the history cache.

But before you start setting Incognito Mode up, be aware: it does not offer the same level of anonymity and protection as something like a VPN. It prevents the browser and Mac (or other devices you use) from saving your browsing history, yes, but it won't prevent the websites themselves from tracking your activity or viewing your location.